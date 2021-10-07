Main content

US warns Russia over energy crisis

The US national security adviser said any attempts to exploit the crisis would backfire.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said any attempts to exploit the crisis, which is causing gas shortages across Europe, would backfire.
Also: the children of Islamic State fighters imprisoned in a camp in Syria, and the grand-daughter of the notorious gangster Al Capone sells his possessions.

