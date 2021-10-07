Main content
US warns Russia over energy crisis
The US national security adviser said any attempts to exploit the crisis would backfire.
The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said any attempts to exploit the crisis, which is causing gas shortages across Europe, would backfire.
Also: the children of Islamic State fighters imprisoned in a camp in Syria, and the grand-daughter of the notorious gangster Al Capone sells his possessions.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends