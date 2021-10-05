Main content

Facebook harms children and weakens democracy, says ex-employee

Whistleblower Frances Haugen heavily criticised the company at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Frances Haugen, a former product manager turned whistleblower, heavily criticised Facebook at a hearing on Capitol Hill, telling US lawmakers that the company repeatedly prioritised profits over its users safety. Facebook denied the claims and said Ms Haugen spoke about areas she has no knowledge of. Also: relations between France and Mali go from bad to worse, and a Russian film crew arrives at the International Space Station to shoot the first movie ever made in orbit.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends