Facebook harms children and weakens democracy, says ex-employee
Whistleblower Frances Haugen heavily criticised the company at a hearing on Capitol Hill.
Frances Haugen, a former product manager turned whistleblower, heavily criticised Facebook at a hearing on Capitol Hill, telling US lawmakers that the company repeatedly prioritised profits over its users safety. Facebook denied the claims and said Ms Haugen spoke about areas she has no knowledge of. Also: relations between France and Mali go from bad to worse, and a Russian film crew arrives at the International Space Station to shoot the first movie ever made in orbit.
