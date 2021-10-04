Main content
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp hit by global outage
The three social media services, all owned by Facebook, were knocked offline for hours on Monday.
The three social media services, all owned by Facebook, were knocked offline for hours on Monday. Also: the US Trade Representative says China has failed to uphold commitments agreed under a trade deal last year; and scientists say they have successfully treated a case of severe depression with an electronic device implanted in the patient's brain.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends