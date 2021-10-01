Main content
French ex-officer’s DNA ends 35-year murder hunt
The former officer - who killed himself this week - left a note confessing to attacks.
The former officer - who killed himself this week - left a note confessing that he'd carried out attacks in Paris. Investigators have now matched his DNA with crimes in the eighties and nineties. Also: Australia which has some of the toughest Covid travel restrictions in the world is to reopen its borders from next month, and why the marriage of a Japanese princess won’t be a fairytale wedding.
