Sarkozy: France's ex-PM given jail sentence over campaign funding
Nicolas Sarkozy given one-year sentence for illegally funding a 2012 re-election campaign.
Nicolas Sarkozy given one-year sentence for illegally funding a 2012 re-election campaign. He denies any wrongdoing, and is expected to appeal against the ruling. Also, Italy's PM Mario Draghi tells climate conference that world leaders must be 'whipped into action' on global warning, and how one community in the US is fighting to save sea-turtles from extinction.
