Main content

Sarkozy: France's ex-PM given jail sentence over campaign funding

Nicolas Sarkozy given one-year sentence for illegally funding a 2012 re-election campaign.

Nicolas Sarkozy given one-year sentence for illegally funding a 2012 re-election campaign. He denies any wrongdoing, and is expected to appeal against the ruling. Also, Italy's PM Mario Draghi tells climate conference that world leaders must be 'whipped into action' on global warning, and how one community in the US is fighting to save sea-turtles from extinction.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends