Climate change: Greta Thunberg outlines challenges facing the world

Outspoken climate activist criticises what she sees as empty promises by those in power.

Outspoken climate activist criticises what she sees as empty promises by those in power. She was among hundreds of other young campaigners at Youth 4 Climate conference in Milan. Also, Ukraine remembers one of the worst single massacres by Nazis in World War Two, and why campaigners in US want to tear down 'racist highways' running through ethnic minority communities.

