Main content

Germany election: narrow victory for centre-left

Olaf Scholz says his Social Democrats plan to build a new coalition government.

Olaf Scholz says his Social Democrats plan to build a new coalition government, working with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats, but Angela Merkel’s CDU party is still hoping to hold on to power. Also: China tries to restore electricity supplies after widespread power cuts, and how flip flops gave some exam students in India an unfair advantage.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends