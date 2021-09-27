Main content
Germany election: narrow victory for centre-left
Olaf Scholz says his Social Democrats plan to build a new coalition government.
Olaf Scholz says his Social Democrats plan to build a new coalition government, working with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats, but Angela Merkel’s CDU party is still hoping to hold on to power. Also: China tries to restore electricity supplies after widespread power cuts, and how flip flops gave some exam students in India an unfair advantage.
