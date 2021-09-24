Main content

India: gunmen dressed as lawyers shoot gangster dead

Jitender Gogi was in court in Delhi when two people opened fire.

Jitender Gogi was in court in Delhi when two people opened fire. Also the European Commission urges Poland to give the necessary care and assistance to migrants caught in a stand-off on the border between Poland and Belarus, a campaign in the UK to help female judges get out of Afghanistan, and an Australian doctor comes up with a new technique to save the lives of shark-bite victims.

