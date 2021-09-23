Main content
US Haiti envoy quits over 'inhumane' deportations
Daniel Foote said he resigned in protest at the treatment of Haitian migrants.
Daniel Foote said he resigned in protest at the treatment of Haitian migrants. Also, the main candidates to be German Chancellor have clashed in a final TV debate before the election, and scientists say a fossilised rib bone discovered in Morocco is part of the oldest armoured dinosaur ever discovered.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends