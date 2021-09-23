Main content

US Haiti envoy quits over 'inhumane' deportations

Daniel Foote said he resigned in protest at the treatment of Haitian migrants.

Daniel Foote said he resigned in protest at the treatment of Haitian migrants. Also, the main candidates to be German Chancellor have clashed in a final TV debate before the election, and scientists say a fossilised rib bone discovered in Morocco is part of the oldest armoured dinosaur ever discovered.

