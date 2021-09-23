Main content

Save The Children calls for help for more than 27,000 children in detention-centres. Many are citizens of EU nations, and the charity accuses those countries of failing to have them repatriated. Also, the EU wants new laws pushing for a universal phone-charger, and the BBC investigates how extremism is tainting some of the most popular online games.

