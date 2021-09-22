Main content
China pledges to stop building coal-fired power stations overseas
The Chinese president said China would increase support for green energy in developing countries.
The leaders of China and the US - Xi Jinping and Joe Biden - have announced new commitments to tackle climate change at the UN General Assembly. Also: there are further signs that the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region is spreading to neighbouring areas, and why was an athlete disqualified after running a half-marathon in England?
