Main content
Salisbury poisonings: Third man to face charges over Novichok attack
Third Russian to be charged over 2018 poisonings in UK which left one person dead.
Third Russian to be charged over 2018 poisonings in UK which left one person dead. British police believe all three suspects worked for GRU - Russia's military intelligence service. Also, Sudan blames 'forces of darkness' for failed coup attempt, and Pakistani PM Imran Khan says a ban on women's education in Afghanistan would be 'un-Islamic'.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends