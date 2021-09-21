Main content

Salisbury poisonings: Third man to face charges over Novichok attack

Third Russian to be charged over 2018 poisonings in UK which left one person dead. British police believe all three suspects worked for GRU - Russia's military intelligence service. Also, Sudan blames 'forces of darkness' for failed coup attempt, and Pakistani PM Imran Khan says a ban on women's education in Afghanistan would be 'un-Islamic'.

