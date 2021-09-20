Main content
Hotel Rwanda hero convicted on terror charges
Paul Rusesabagina saved hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide.
Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of people during the 1994 genocide, has been sentenced to twenty-five years in prison by a Rwandan court for terrorist offences. Also, we hear from a teenager in Afghanistan about her fears that she will never be able to resume her education. And, Chinese social media has been following the story of the first deaf lawyer in the country.
