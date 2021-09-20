Main content

Russia: Gunman kills six people at university in Perm

A man has been arrested after deadly shooting-spree in city in Urals.

A man has been arrested after deadly shooting-spree in Perm, a city in the Urals. Police believe he acted alone and had no political or religious motives. Also, 'Hotel Rwanda' hero Paul Rusesabinga is convicted on terror-charges, and celebration-time for the UK at this year's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

