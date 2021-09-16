Main content

China denounces UK-US-Australia pact as 'damaging'

Beijing says new security pact is 'extremely irresponsible' and 'narrow-minded'

Beijing says new security pact is 'extremely irresponsible' and 'narrow-minded'. The alliance is widely seen as an effort to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Also, France says its troops have killed the head of the Islamic State group in the Sahara, and how some Dutch people are changing their names - to reconnect with their African heritage.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends