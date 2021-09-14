Main content
Climate change: Young people worldwide 'very worried' about future
New global survey shows high levels of anxiety among young people over climate change.
New global survey shows high levels of anxiety among young people over climate change. Over half of those interviewed think that humanity is doomed. Also, BBC analysis reveals the world now sees twice as many days with temperatures over 50 Celsius compared with 1980s, and remembering George Wein - the jazz promoter who pioneered the modern music festival.
