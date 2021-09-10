Main content

Gazprom confirms that controversial Nordstream Two gas pipeline is complete

Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom says long-delayed pipeline is now ready for use.

Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom says long-delayed pipeline is now ready for use. We examine why it's caused huge tensions within Europe. Also, woman who was former MP in Afghan parliament tells us she fled to escape being killed by Taliban, and how New Yorkers are coping - as 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends