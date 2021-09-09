Main content

Biden requires vaccines for millions of US workers

The president has announced sweeping federal Covid measures that require workers at large companies to be vaccinated or face weekly testing.

President Biden has announced sweeping federal Covid measures that require workers at large companies to be vaccinated or face weekly testing. Also: dozens of international passengers have flown out of Kabul in the first such flight since American forces left Afghanistan, and Morocco's ruling party suffers a crushing defeat in the country's parliamentary elections.

29 days left to listen

26 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends