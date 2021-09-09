Main content
Biden requires vaccines for millions of US workers
President Biden has announced sweeping federal Covid measures that require workers at large companies to be vaccinated or face weekly testing. Also: dozens of international passengers have flown out of Kabul in the first such flight since American forces left Afghanistan, and Morocco's ruling party suffers a crushing defeat in the country's parliamentary elections.
