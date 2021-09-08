Main content
France: Trial begins of suspects over 2015 Paris attacks
20 suspects on trial over attacks which killed 130 people in November 2015.
20 suspects on trial over attacks which killed 130 people in November 2015. The wave of shootings and bombings by Islamic State extremists was France's worst attack since World War Two. Also, Afghan women protest against all-male Taliban government, and will snow soon disappear from Africa's highest mountain ?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends