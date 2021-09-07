Main content
US evacuates four Americans overland from Afghanistan
It's the first such operation since the American airlift ended.
The US State Department said the group had crossed into an unspecified neighbouring country, and that the Taliban had known about the departure and did not impede it. Also: Poland's parliament approves state of emergency on Belarus border, and the French film star Jean-Paul Belmondo dies aged eighty-eight.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends