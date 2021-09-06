Main content
Taliban claim disputed Panjshir Valley
The Taliban say they've seized Afghanistan's disputed Panjshir province.
The Taliban say they've seized Afghanistan's Panjshir province, which would consolidate their control of the entire country, but resistance fighters dispute this. Also: The Belarusian woman who led mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko is sentenced to eleven years in prison, and soldiers who have seized power in Guinea call government ministers to a meeting.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends