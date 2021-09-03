Main content
Afghanistan: Fighting rages in Panjshir
Resistance fighters deny claims that the Taliban has taken the region.
Resistance fighters deny claims that the Taliban has overrun their stronghold in the Panjshir valley. Also, President Joe Biden urges US southern states to improve their infrastructure after Hurricane Ida. And, as Tokyo hosts the Paralympics, we look at the prejudice faced by people with disabilities in Japan.
