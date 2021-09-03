Main content

President Biden blames climate change for deadly New York flood

More than 40 people are dead after a severe storm.

More than 40 people are dead after Storm Ida hits the US. Also, one of the alleged Islamic State members dubbed "the Beatles" has pleaded guilty to conspiring to torture and behead American and European hostages in Syria. And Russian regulators say Apple and Google are breaking the law by offering an app created by the opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

29 days left to listen

24 minutes

