Climate change: Huge increase in weather-related disasters over last 50 years
World Meteorological Organisation issues stark warning about impact of climate-change. It says there's been 400% increase in weather-related disasters worldwide in last five decades. Also, Taliban prepare to announce new Afghan government - but women unlikely to have ministerial roles, and historians research the forgotten female army which helped shape West Africa.
