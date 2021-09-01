Main content

Climate change: Huge increase in weather-related disasters over last 50 years

World Meteorological Organisation issues stark warning about impact of climate-change.

World Meteorological Organisation issues stark warning about impact of climate-change. It says there's been 400% increase in weather-related disasters worldwide in last five decades. Also, Taliban prepare to announce new Afghan government - but women unlikely to have ministerial roles, and historians research the forgotten female army which helped shape West Africa.

