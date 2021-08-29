Main content

Biden warns another Kabul airport attack likely

Scores of people died on Thursday in a suicide bomb attack at the airport.

The US president Joe Biden says commanders have told him another attack could happen within the next thirty-six hours. The final UK troops, diplomats and officials have now left Kabul. Also: thousands flee as hurricane Ida closes in on the Gulf Coast and do you fancy being a teacher on the beautiful Scottish island of Fair Isle?

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

