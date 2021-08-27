Main content

Kabul: Evacuation enters final phase after deadly attacks

90 people were killed in bombings at Kabul airport on Thursday.

90 people were killed in bombings at Kabul airport on Thursday. The final evacuation and foreign troop withdrawals are scheduled to be completed by August 31st. Also, China fines a leading actress $46 million as part of campaign against 'chaotic' celebrity culture, and up for auction - the gun used to kill one of the most notorious outlaws of the Wild West.

