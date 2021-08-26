Main content
Biden vows to finish mission despite Kabul attacks
President Biden also pledged to hunt down those behind the attacks.
Twin bomb attacks at Kabul airport targeted people desperate to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Dozens of people died including US military personnel. Also: reports from Ethiopia say ethnic violence has left many people dead in the troubled Oromia region, and the hotter planets outside our solar system that astronomers say may support life.
