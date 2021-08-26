Main content

Afghanistan: time runs out for evacuations from Kabul airport

Hundreds of desperate people still there despite warnings of an IS attack.

Hundreds of desperate people still there despite warnings of an IS attack. Also: crowds have also gathered at a border crossing with Pakistan in the hope of leaving Afghanistan by land, and a breakthrough in treatment for malaria could save the lives of many children, and the Swedish furniture giant, Ikea, is accused of destroying valuable forests in Romania.

