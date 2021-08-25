Main content

Afghanistan: Taliban committed to post-deadline safe passage

The US says the Taliban have promised to allow people to leave after the 31 August deadline.

The US says the Taliban have promised to allow foreigners and Afghans to leave beyond 31 August, when a US-controlled airlift will end. Also: The World Health Organisation says time is running out to study the origins of Covid-19, and why the boss of world football has appealed for help from the British Prime Minister.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends