Main content
Afghanistan: Woman journalist gives tearful interview to BBC at Kabul airport
Deeply emotional comments by Afghan reporter who fears she'll be killed by Taliban.
Deeply emotional comments by Afghan reporter who fears she'll be killed by Taliban. Western nations are stepping up Kabul evacuation ahead of final deadline of August 31st. Also, China's schools are to teach ideology of President Xi Jinping, and one of the most famous album-covers in music history is generating a lawsuit - after thirty years.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends