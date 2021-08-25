Main content

Afghanistan: Woman journalist gives tearful interview to BBC at Kabul airport

Deeply emotional comments by Afghan reporter who fears she'll be killed by Taliban.

Deeply emotional comments by Afghan reporter who fears she'll be killed by Taliban. Western nations are stepping up Kabul evacuation ahead of final deadline of August 31st. Also, China's schools are to teach ideology of President Xi Jinping, and one of the most famous album-covers in music history is generating a lawsuit - after thirty years.

