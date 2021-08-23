Main content

Pressure to extend US-Afghan deadline

Allies want Biden to keep troops at Kabul airport longer but Taliban warn against it.

Allies want Biden to keep troops at Kabul airport beyond the end of this month but the Taliban warns against what it says would be a 'violation'. Also: the IMF gives member countries hundreds of billions of dollars for pandemic recovery; and how evolution has left humans one step behind chimpanzees.

