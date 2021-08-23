Main content

Afghanistan: Gunfire at Kabul airport

One Afghan guard killed in clashes with unknown assailants as evacuation continues.

One Afghan guard killed in clashes with unknown assailants as evacuation continues. Meanwhile the Taliban say they won't extend deadline for foreign troops to leave the country. Also, Kamala Harris joins US diplomatic 'charm offensive' in SE Asia, and Tanzania's female president is criticised over harsh comments about women footballers.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends