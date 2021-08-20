Main content

Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal: 'This is about America leading the world'

US President makes televised address as airlift from Kabul continues.

US President makes televised address as airlift from Kabul continues. Meanwhile reports emerge of alleged killings of Hazara minority by Taliban. Also, how one African migrant survived boat journey to Canary Islands while 52 others died, and why rainfall on a mountain in Greenland could be bad news for all of us.

