Afghanistan: UN warns of 'acute hunger' among population
A United Nations representative says food shortages have become critical.
A United Nations representative says food shortages have become critical. And reports continue of Taleban fighters searching for people who worked for NATO or previous government. Also, anger in Haiti where people are in desperate need after last week's deadly earthquake, and why baby bats and baby humans have a lot in common when it comes to communication.
