Main content
Afghanistan: How do women see their future under Taleban rule ?
Uncertainty and fear among many Afghan women as Taleban leaders return from exile.
Uncertainty and fear among many Afghan women as Taleban leaders return from exile. And protestors defy Taleban in one major city in east. Also, relief efforts underway in Haiti as death-toll from earthquake nears 2000, and singer R Kelly to face trial in New York on charges of racketeering and sexual abuse and bribery.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends