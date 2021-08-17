Main content

Taliban pledges amnesty for all

The Taliban held their first news conference since taking control of Afghanistan.

The Taliban held their first news conference since taking control of Afghanistan. Their spokesman insisted women would be able to work as long as they complied with Sharia law. We hear what it's like now in Kabul, and have analysis from our correspondents. Also: astronomers have captured the most detailed images ever seen of galaxies light years away from Earth, and fears for koalas in Australia.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends