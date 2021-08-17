Main content
Taliban pledges amnesty for all
The Taliban held their first news conference since taking control of Afghanistan.
The Taliban held their first news conference since taking control of Afghanistan. Their spokesman insisted women would be able to work as long as they complied with Sharia law. We hear what it's like now in Kabul, and have analysis from our correspondents. Also: astronomers have captured the most detailed images ever seen of galaxies light years away from Earth, and fears for koalas in Australia.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends