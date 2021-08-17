Main content
Afghanistan: Taliban ask government employees to return to work
The group declares what it calls an 'amnesty' as Kabul enters an uneasy calm. Also: aid agencies say they're cautiously optimistic they'll be able to continue their work in Afghanistan for now, there's severe flooding in Haiti days after the latest catastrophic earthquake, and Bob Dylan denies allegations he sexually assaulted a 12 year old girl in the 1960's.
