Main content

Scenes of panic at Kabul airport

Several people are killed as hundreds scramble to escape the Taliban.

Several people are killed as hundreds scramble to escape the Taliban. Afghans have been seen clinging to - and apparently falling from - planes taking off from the runway. Also: Haiti braces itself for a tropical storm as rescue efforts continue after the devastating earthquake, and Zambia ushers in a new era of 'better democracy', which will respect human rights and restore order, according to the new president - Hakainde Hichilema - elected on his sixth attempt.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

Featured in...

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends