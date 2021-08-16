Several people are killed as hundreds scramble to escape the Taliban. Afghans have been seen clinging to - and apparently falling from - planes taking off from the runway. Also: Haiti braces itself for a tropical storm as rescue efforts continue after the devastating earthquake, and Zambia ushers in a new era of 'better democracy', which will respect human rights and restore order, according to the new president - Hakainde Hichilema - elected on his sixth attempt.

