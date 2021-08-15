Main content
Afghanistan: Taliban fighters enter Kabul as president flees
President Ashraf Ghani said he left the country to avoid bloodshed. The Taliban say they are awaiting a peaceful transition of power. Also, rescuers in Haiti continue to search for survivors of an earthquake and tributes are paid to the German football legend Gerd Mueller, who's died aged 75.
