Main content

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters enter Kabul as president flees

President Ashraf Ghani said he left the country to avoid bloodshed. The Taliban say they are awaiting a peaceful transition of power. Also, rescuers in Haiti continue to search for survivors of an earthquake and tributes are paid to the German football legend Gerd Mueller, who's died aged 75.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends