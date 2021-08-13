Main content

Afghanistan: Panic as civilians flee Taliban onslaught

Thousands of refugees seek sanctuary in Kabul as the militants seize more cities.

Thousands of refugees seek sanctuary in Kabul as the militants seize more cities. Kandahar, the second largest city, has fallen, and the World Food Programme has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. Also, China refuses to cooperate with World Health Organisation to further investigate origins of coronavirus, and why a project in Scotland is asking people to record the sounds of their workplace.

