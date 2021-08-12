Main content

Taliban take tenth regional capital in under a week

The fall of Ghazni brings the militants closer to the Afghan capital.

The fall of Ghazni brings the militants closer to the Afghan capital. Their advance is causing destruction and a humanitarian catastrophe. Also: Australia's capital, Canberra, is in a snap lockdown because of one new Covid case, and the now freed American prisoner who was in solitary confinement for 37 years.

