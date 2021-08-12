Main content
Taliban take tenth regional capital in under a week
The fall of Ghazni brings the militants closer to the Afghan capital. Their advance is causing destruction and a humanitarian catastrophe. Also: Australia's capital, Canberra, is in a snap lockdown because of one new Covid case, and the now freed American prisoner who was in solitary confinement for 37 years.
