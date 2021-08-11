Main content

Afghanistan: President Ghani rallies troops in besieged city

President Ashraf Ghani has flown to Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban militants close in.

President Ashraf Ghani has flown to Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban militants close in. If this key northern city falls, it will be catastrophic for the Afghan government. Also, German police arrest British man in Berlin on suspicion of spying for Russia, and BBC investigation exposes role of Russian mercenaries in Libyan civil war.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends