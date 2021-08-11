Main content
Afghanistan: President Ghani rallies troops in besieged city
President Ashraf Ghani has flown to Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban militants close in.
President Ashraf Ghani has flown to Mazar-i-Sharif as Taliban militants close in. If this key northern city falls, it will be catastrophic for the Afghan government. Also, German police arrest British man in Berlin on suspicion of spying for Russia, and BBC investigation exposes role of Russian mercenaries in Libyan civil war.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends