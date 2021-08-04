Main content
Belarus activist on trial
Maria Kolesnikova, who resisted deportation, is accused of plotting to seize power.
Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of the challenge to President Lukashenko last year, resisted deportation and is accused of plotting to seize power. Also: the very young skateboarders leaping to success in Tokyo, and the skeletons reunited after spending a thousand years, a thousand kilometres apart.
