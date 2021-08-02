Main content

Palestinians await key court ruling

The families are appealing against an order to leave their homes in East Jerusalem. Also: Olympic history is made as the transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard competes in women's weightlifting, and ancient baskets of fruit are discovered in a lost city that disappeared under the sea more than two thousand years ago.

