Palestinians await key court ruling
The families are appealing against an order to leave their homes in East Jerusalem.
The families are appealing against an order to leave their homes in East Jerusalem. Also: Olympic history is made as the transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard competes in women's weightlifting, and ancient baskets of fruit are discovered in a lost city that disappeared under the sea more than two thousand years ago.
