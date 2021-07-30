Main content

North Korea suffering 'sharpest economic decline in over 20 years'

New report warns of hardship caused by Covid-19 and economic sanctions

New report warns of hardship caused by Covid-19 and economic sanctions. Poverty is already known to be widespread in North Korea but true picture is hard to establish. Also, first group of Afghan interpreters arrives in US, and British teenager wins place at renowned dance academy despite suffering from cystic fibrosis.

