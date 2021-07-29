Main content

Britain and Kenya host summit to tackle global education crisis sparked by COVID

The summit is aiming to raise five billion dollars to help transform education in dozens of countries after the greatest disruption in a generation.
South Africa riots: The inside story of Durban's week of anarchy. Johnny Ventura, one of the pioneers of Latin American merengue music, has died.

