Main content

Macron says France 'owes debt' to Polynesia over nuclear tests

French President spoke while visiting French island territories in Pacific.

French President spoke while visiting French island territories in Pacific. France has carried out over 200 nuclear tests across the region. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Afghanistan risks becoming 'pariah state' as Taliban continue to seize territory, and Portugal holds funeral for 'Otelo' - the man who oversaw a coup that paved the way for democracy.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends