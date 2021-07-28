Main content
Macron says France 'owes debt' to Polynesia over nuclear tests
French President spoke while visiting French island territories in Pacific.
French President spoke while visiting French island territories in Pacific. France has carried out over 200 nuclear tests across the region. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Afghanistan risks becoming 'pariah state' as Taliban continue to seize territory, and Portugal holds funeral for 'Otelo' - the man who oversaw a coup that paved the way for democracy.
