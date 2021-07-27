Main content
US policeman feared death in Capitol riots
Officers on duty when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol give tearful testimony at an inquiry. Also: the American gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of the Olympic team competition over mental health issues; the former Spanish king's ex-lover claims he used the intelligence service to spy on her; and the world's largest star sapphire cluster is discovered in a Sri Lankan backyard.
