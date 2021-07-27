Main content

US policeman feared death in Capitol riots

Officers on duty when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol give tearful testimony at an inquiry.

Officers on duty when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol give tearful testimony at an inquiry. Also: the American gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of the Olympic team competition over mental health issues; the former Spanish king's ex-lover claims he used the intelligence service to spy on her; and the world's largest star sapphire cluster is discovered in a Sri Lankan backyard.

