Tunisia: PM is sacked after violent Covid protests

President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and says he's taken over.

President Kais Saied has sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and says he's taken over. This follows angry nationwide protests on Sunday over the government's handling of the pandemic. Also, civilian casualties in Afghanistan are at a record level, and a disturbing report on the treatment of women in Britain's armed forces.

