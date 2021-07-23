Main content
Olympics: Tokyo hosts opening ceremony of delayed 2020 Games
Due to Coronavirus, a subdued ceremony launches the much-postponed Olympics.
Due to Coronavirus, a subdued ceremony launches the much-postponed Olympics. Fewer than 1000 invited guests and no spectators are inside the huge main stadium. Also, President Xi Jinping makes first official visit to Tibet by a Chinese leader in 30 years, and one of India's most flamboyant businessmen is arrested for allegedly making porn films.
